Waterloo felon sentenced to federal prison for using a gun to threaten another person during a dispute

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo felon who unlawfully possessed a gun was sentenced today to 30 months in prison.

Dreyon Damondre Grant, age 27, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison sentence today following a plea to possession of a firearm by a felon. In addition to the 30-month prison sentence, he must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Grant has a prior felony conviction for burglary. He has also prior convictions for assault, including one conviction for assaulting a peace officer.

In July 2019, Grant got into a dispute with another man at an apartment complex in Waterloo. The other man accused Grant of stealing money from him and a friend. When the victim confronted Grant, Grant came out of his apartment unit holding a knife and pointing it at the victim. After the victim refused to leave, Grant called his friend to help scare the victim. A short time later, Grant’s friend came over with a gun. Grant tried to scare the victim away with the gun. The victim called 911. Police responded and located the gun Grant possessed. No one was injured in the dispute.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.