Voting in-person on Election Day

By Becky Phelps
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -Early voting in Iowa is breaking records ahead of next week’s election. As of Wednesday, at least 67,000 people in Linn County have voted early for the presidential election. But, some people are waiting to cast their ballots on Election Day. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller is hoping to make voting on Election Day go as smoothly as possible; and that includes making sure people follow the rules.

The only people allowed at polling locations on Election Day are poll workers, voters, and law enforcement. Miller says they’ll also be keeping an eye out for any campaign signs or electioneering. ”If people decide to protest, fine, do it at least 300 feet away from the polling place. Or people that are somehow delaying a voter on their way to vote. That’s illegal, and there will be no tolerance for that," says Miller.

Miller will also be getting help from the Linn County Sheriff’s Department. He says in previous years, two deputy sheriffs have helped patrol polling locations on Election Day. This year, that number has increased to seven, which Major Chad Colston with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office says is a precautionary measure. Major Colston says the department isn’t aware of any people or groups planning to cause problems at the polls, and that they aren’t anticipating any major conflicts. “We think everything will go smoothly, I think they have a good plan in place, but it’s better to be prepared," says Colston.

Auditor Miller sent out a release with more details about Election Day that can be found here.

