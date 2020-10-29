Advertisement

United Airlines to offer free COVID tests on select routes

Passengers will have to arrive three hours before their flight to get rapid test results in time.
Passengers will have to arrive three hours before their flight to get rapid test results in time.(United Airlines via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines is going to offer free coronavirus tests to passengers ahead of select flights.

The plan is a pilot program for now and the airline says it can essentially guarantee that everyone on board is COVID-19 negative.

United hopes the move will help get more people traveling again.

The four-week trial run starts Nov. 16, just before the typical hectic holiday travel season.

Passengers will have to arrive three hours before their flight to get rapid test results in time.

For now, United will test people flying between Newark Liberty International Airport and London’s Heathrow Airport.

People flying into the U.K. will still face a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Univ. Northern Iowa reports more than 100 percent increase in weekly COVID-19 positivity rate

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The University of Northern Iowa is reporting a more than 100 percent increase in its weekly positivity rate.

Iowa

Baby girl taken in as Iowa’s 47th Safe Haven baby

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Iowa has used the state’s Safe Haven procedure for the 47th time after a baby girl was released to the Department of Human Services.

National

Wounded warrior challenges Virginia Sen. Mark Warner

Updated: 25 minutes ago

National

Zeta barrels across Southeast after battering weary coast

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2 million homes and businesses in the dark in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least two deaths.

National Politics

Jobless claims fall to 751,000, but new infections a threat

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000, the lowest since March, but it’s still historically high and indicates the viral pandemic is still forcing many employers to cut jobs.

Latest News

National

France goes on maximum alert after attack at church kills 3

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT
It was the third attack in two months in France amid a growing furor in the Muslim world over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that were re-published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

News

Univ. Northern Iowa reports more than 100 percent increase in weekly positivity rate

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The University of Northern Iowa is reporting a more than 100 percent increase in its weekly positivity rate.

News

White House Coronavirus Task Force report says community spread of virus increasing in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, community spread of COVID-19 is increasing in Iowa.

News

Cascade apartment fire displaces tenants, causes $100,000 in damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some people in Cascade are without a home following an apparent electrical fire at an apartment building.

News

Man charged in armored car robbery and two fires in Waterloo wants trial moved

Updated: 1 hours ago
Court documents say Kevin Cruz Soliveras wants his trial moved because of extensive media coverage of the crimes.