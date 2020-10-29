Stolen vehicle chase and arrest in Buchanan County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man is in the Buchanan County Jail after stealing a car and leading police on a chase near rural Jesup.

On Friday, October 23, 2020 at approximately 8:53 am, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a suspicious person in the 1900 block of Deacon Avenue in rural Jesup. The caller stated that a suspicious person was hiding behind a truck in the caller’s garage. The suspicious person then took and rode off on a bicycle owned by the caller when he discovered and confronted the suspicious person.

At approximately 9:13 am, a second caller from the 2000 block of Carter Avenue in rural Jesup, approximately 1 mile away, reported that someone had just stolen his Chevrolet S10 out of his driveway. A bicycle was later found near where this vehicle was stolen.

Law Enforcement in the area located the stolen Chevrolet S10 and attempted to stop it. The driver attempted to elude law enforcement and a chase ensued. The incident concluded at the intersection of Independence Avenue and South Canfield Road in Black Hawk County when the driver struck a Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

A short standoff took place after the driver displayed what appeared to be a firearm, but he was ultimately taken into custody without further incident.

The driver was identified as Cody Leroy Doland, 25, of Waterloo. Doland was transported to Allen Hospital in Waterloo for evaluation after ingesting an unknown substance and was held pending a medical evaluation and mental committal.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at approximately 4:30 pm, Doland was released from the hospital and transported to the Buchanan County Jail where he was charged with second-degree Theft (class D felony), third-degree Burglary (class D felony), fourth-degree Theft (serious misdemeanor), Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor).

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Jesup Police Department and Iowa State Patrol.

This incident remains under investigation and further charges are possible.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.