Secretary of State: Election will be safe and fair

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The main message Secretary of State Paul Pate was Iowans should trust the election will be safe and fair.

He said the biggest threat to that is misinformation, but that’s far from the only threat his office is facing this election. Those include election interference from foreign countries and Covid-19.

“I can’t emphasize this enough, the integrity of the vote, and the safety of the voters are my top priorities," Pate said.

He said his office has given 145,000 gloves, almost 200,000 masks, 11,000 social distancing markers and 1,500 gallons of hand sanitizer.

The Secretary of State is working with the FBI and Homeland Security to track threats on a national scale. The FBI says it’s also set up an election command post this year.

“This will allow us to better coordinate efforts and intelligence with local, state and federal partners as well as with our FBI Headquarters National Command Post,” said Agent Gene Kowel.

The Secretary of State said nobody can hack a paper ballot like Iowa uses. Auditors also perform post-election audits to ensure election integrity.

