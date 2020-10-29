Advertisement

Secretary of State: Election will be safe and fair

By Ethan Stein
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The main message Secretary of State Paul Pate was Iowans should trust the election will be safe and fair.

He said the biggest threat to that is misinformation, but that’s far from the only threat his office is facing this election. Those include election interference from foreign countries and Covid-19.

“I can’t emphasize this enough, the integrity of the vote, and the safety of the voters are my top priorities," Pate said.

He said his office has given 145,000 gloves, almost 200,000 masks, 11,000 social distancing markers and 1,500 gallons of hand sanitizer.

The Secretary of State is working with the FBI and Homeland Security to track threats on a national scale. The FBI says it’s also set up an election command post this year.

“This will allow us to better coordinate efforts and intelligence with local, state and federal partners as well as with our FBI Headquarters National Command Post,” said Agent Gene Kowel.

The Secretary of State said nobody can hack a paper ballot like Iowa uses. Auditors also perform post-election audits to ensure election integrity.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus pandemic forcing women out of the workforce

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
Coronavirus pandemic forcing women out of the workforce

News

Coronavirus forcing women out of the workforce

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Board of Health revises county-wide mask mandate resolution

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dubuque County Board of Health changed the enforcement part of the county-wide mask mandate resolution to give businesses a break.

News

Rare "Blue Moon" happening this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
Compared to contrary belief, the moon will not be blue in color. A blue moon means it’s the second full moon in a single month.

Latest News

Local

Corridor Community Action Network providing free rides to voters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Anyone needing rides to and from the Johnson County Auditor's Office to vote early or to the polls on election day can email director@corridorcan.com, send a message to their Facebook page, or text 319-677-1153 to be provided with an Uber voucher.

Iowa

Gov. Reynold’s FOCUS Committee on Criminal Justice Reform makes final recommendations

Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor Kim Reynolds received the final report from the Governor’s FOCUS (Fueling Ongoing Collaboration and Uncovering Solutions) Committee on Criminal Justice Reform on Thursday, October 29, 2020 during the 8th Annual Iowa Summit on Justice and Disparities.

Iowa

John Deere announces virtual country music benefit concert

Updated: 3 hours ago
Deere & Company will be hosting a virtual country music benefit concert to help farmers dealing with hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Stolen vehicle chase and arrest in Buchanan County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A Waterloo man is in the Buchanan County Jail after stealing a car and leading police on a chase near rural Jesup.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Iowa

Layoffs at United Fire Group

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
United Fire Group has confirmed that it laid off 12 positions on Thursday, eight in Iowa, and four at other branches across the country. A spokesperson with UFG stated that this is a result of changes in the business.