Republican Super PACs appear to use the same people in ads airing across different states

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Senate Leadership Fund and the American Crossroads are both Republican Super PACs. They also appear to use the same people in their political ads.

The woman features in the ad called “Struggling” from the Senate Leadership Fund is appears to be the same woman used to attack another Democratic candidate for Senate Barbara Bollier, who is running in Kansas.

Both videos attack the candidate’s position on healthcare and link the candidate’s name to Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The groups also sponsor the same ads or reuse the backgrounds for different ads.

The groups also appears to use the same person in other ads that aired in Kansas and Iowa. These ads both attack Democratic Senate Candidates.

