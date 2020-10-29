Advertisement

Prairie’s Andrew Bickford improves each year at state meet

By Josh Christensen
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prairie senior Andrew Bickford always looks forward to competing in the state meet, but this year is extremely special after dealing with a pandemic for the entire season.

“Going into the season, our motto was run every meet like it’s your last because we didn’t know if someone came up positive if our season would be cut short,” Bickford said.

Each year, he’s improved at the state meet. He finished 57th as a sophomore in 2018 and then came in 22nd in 2019. He’s currently ranked No. 4 in Class 4A and has been ranked as high as No. 2. When he first started cross country, it was something he never thought he’d stick with.

“I’ll say that I started cross country in 7th grade,” Bickford said. "I went into it just because one of my friends I noticed was on the sign-up for that sport. I didn’t really know what it was. I just joined because my friend was in it. I fell in love with it after the first year. It’s very strange. I don’t know if that’s the case for many people, but yeah, I find it strange.”

The state meet is scheduled for Oct. 30 for Class 4A and 3A. On Saturday, Oct. 31, it will be Class 2A and 1A.

