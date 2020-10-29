New record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported in Iowa Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Health reported a record high 2,469 COVID-19 cases and a record high 605 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Additionally, there were 11 COVID-19 related deaths reported over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 29, the state’s data is showing a total of 121,913 COVID-19 cases and 1,691 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The state reported 605 patients are hospitalized with the virus, with 113 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized, 135 are in the ICU and 56 are on ventilators.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all the data available to the public.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

