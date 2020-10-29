New Quinnipiac poll says presidential and senate races in Iowa are “too close to call"

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Quinnipiac poll says that races in Iowa and Florida are too close to call.

Less than a week before Election Day 2020, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in close races in Florida and Iowa, while Biden is slightly ahead in Ohio and maintains a lead over Trump in Pennsylvania, according to Quinnipiac University polls in those four states.

"Short on cash and locked in a tight race, the Trump campaign tries to find a foothold in Florida, a state that would likely close the door on his reelection if Biden prevails,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

“As the pressure builds and both campaigns circle their wagons around Pennsylvania, Joe Biden holds onto his lead as Donald Trump hopes to recreate his 2016 win there. What’s working to Biden’s advantage is his ability to stay above 50 percent support, and that voters like him better than they do Trump,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.

Iowa In Iowa, Trump gets 47 percent support among likely voters and Biden gets 46 percent. That compares to an October 7th survey when Biden held a slight lead of 50 – 45 percent, in what appears to have been a polling bump for Biden following the first presidential debate and President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Forty-four percent of likely voters plan to vote in person on Election Day, while 55 percent say they have or will cast their vote by mail or absentee ballot. Earlier this month, 55 percent said they were planning on voting in person on Election Day and 42 percent already had voted or planned on voting by mail or absentee ballot. In the U.S. Senate race where Republican incumbent Joni Ernst is seeking re-election, Ernst receives 48 percent support and her Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield receives 46 percent. On October 7th, Greenfield held 50 percent support and Ernst had 45 percent.

Florida In Florida, Biden gets 45 percent support among likely voters and Trump receives 42 percent, matching the margin in early September when Biden was up 3 percentage points. In between those surveys, a poll earlier this month showed Biden with 51 percent and Trump at 40 percent, in what appears to be a polling bump following the first presidential debate and the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Today, 17 percent say they are voting in person on Election Day, 38 percent say they either have voted or plan to vote by mail or absentee ballot, and 43 percent say they have voted or will vote at an early voting location.

Pennsylvania In Pennsylvania, Biden leads Trump 51 – 44 percent, largely unchanged from his 51 – 43 percent lead on October 21st. Fifty-eight percent of likely voters in Pennsylvania plan to vote in person on Election Day, while 41 percent say they have voted or will vote by mail or absentee ballot.

Ohio In Ohio, 48 percent of likely voters support Biden and 43 percent support Trump. On October 14th, Biden received 48 percent and Trump had 47 percent. Thirty-nine percent of likely voters in Ohio say they will vote in person on Election Day, 32 percent say they have voted or will vote by mail or absentee ballot, and 26 percent say they have or will cast their ballot at an early voting location.

