National nonpartisan group flies “Together” banner over Cedar Rapids Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An airplane banner with the word “Together” printed on it is flying over the National Czeck and Slovak Museum and Library on Thursday afternoon.

The banner is part of the “Together project," a collaboration launched by a national nonpartisan group of artists and producers.

The group said in a news release that its flying the banner because art inspires an emotional connection and invites conversation, and the nation must find paths back together.

The plane will be flying the banner from noon to 2:30 p.m.

The group will also be projecting video onto buildings around the city Thursday evening starting at around 7 p.m. at 101 3rd Street SE, then moving to 1203 3rd Street SE at 8:30 p.m.

The collaborators include: Broadway production designer Michael Curry, The Studio of Milton Glaser Inc., live event producers Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare, and others.

