Maquoketa Valley High School starting scholarship in memory of former students

DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - The Maquoketa Valley High School Class of 2021 is starting a $5,000 memorial scholarship to honor the memory of former students Anna Nefzger and Tiege Hunt.

The class is looking to raise $4,000 to help start a scholarship endowment fund through the Dollars for Scholars program. Keith Kramer, a board member and founder of Maquoketa Valley Dollars for Scholars, will be donating a total of $1,000, according to Maquoketa Valley Senior Abbie Sheehy in a recent interview with KMCH. Sheehy said the scholarship will be available to future class seniors.

Nefzger died in an ATV accident near Delaware in 2016 and Hunt died in a drowning incident on Lake Delhi this past July. Both would have been part of Maquoketa Valley High’s graduating Class of 2021. Nefzger and Hunt were honored by their classmates in September when they were named homecoming king and queen.

“It was very hard on our class,” Sheeny said of Nefzger and Hunt’s passing. “Both of them were very special classmates to us, so we just wanted to keep the memory alive.”

Anyone looking to donate to the scholarship fund are asked to contact Maquoketa Valley High School.

