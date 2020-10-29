Limited visitation access at long-term care facilities “frustrating,” family says

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Everyone has had to make changes over the last several months because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, especially people who have loved ones living in long term care facilities.

“We sat at the window and asked how she was doing and gave her a virtual hug,” Karen Tighe, of Cedar Rapids, said.

Tighe and her husband, Mike, were visiting with Karen’s 95-year-old mother Wednesday through the window of Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids, the site of the state’s first coronavirus outbreak in a long-term care facility. They try to make that trip once or twice a week.

“It’s frustrating more than anything,” Tighe said. "Some of the people inside don’t understand why we can’t see them in person.

Tighe said it was frustrating because they can only get so close to her mother because of federal regulations on visitations.

“We have been hearing from a lot of families who are frustrated,” Brent Willett, president of the Iowa Healthcare Association, said. “We empathize with them deeply. I can tell you that every nursing facility wants to open to visitors desperately.”

Willett’s organization advocates for nearly 500 care facilities across the state, which includes Heritage Specialty Care. He said the new regulations put forth in late August were designed to allow for more visitations, but not if the COVID-19 positivity rate was too high in specific counties.

“The thing that is holding us back from having more in-person visits are the positivity rates that we are seeing across the state and the country,” Willett said. “As they grow, that means visitation is going to be limited and, in some cases, completely restricted because of the virus.”

Willett said 44 counties were restricted to compassion-only visits, visits through a window, or outdoor settings. The Tighe’s said it has been difficult, but said that just being able to see her through the window was better than nothing.

“It’s not like going to her use and seeing her zip around doing things,” Tighe said.

