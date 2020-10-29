Advertisement

Limited visitation access at long-term care facilities “frustrating,” family says

By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Everyone has had to make changes over the last several months because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, especially people who have loved ones living in long term care facilities.

“We sat at the window and asked how she was doing and gave her a virtual hug,” Karen Tighe, of Cedar Rapids, said.

Tighe and her husband, Mike, were visiting with Karen’s 95-year-old mother Wednesday through the window of Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids, the site of the state’s first coronavirus outbreak in a long-term care facility. They try to make that trip once or twice a week.

“It’s frustrating more than anything,” Tighe said. "Some of the people inside don’t understand why we can’t see them in person.

Tighe said it was frustrating because they can only get so close to her mother because of federal regulations on visitations.

“We have been hearing from a lot of families who are frustrated,” Brent Willett, president of the Iowa Healthcare Association, said. “We empathize with them deeply. I can tell you that every nursing facility wants to open to visitors desperately.”

Willett’s organization advocates for nearly 500 care facilities across the state, which includes Heritage Specialty Care. He said the new regulations put forth in late August were designed to allow for more visitations, but not if the COVID-19 positivity rate was too high in specific counties.

“The thing that is holding us back from having more in-person visits are the positivity rates that we are seeing across the state and the country,” Willett said. “As they grow, that means visitation is going to be limited and, in some cases, completely restricted because of the virus.”

Willett said 44 counties were restricted to compassion-only visits, visits through a window, or outdoor settings. The Tighe’s said it has been difficult, but said that just being able to see her through the window was better than nothing.

“It’s not like going to her use and seeing her zip around doing things,” Tighe said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

“All indicators” show worsening COVID-19 spread in Iowa, report says

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Metrics tracked by the White House Coronavirus Task Force show increasing amounts of community spread in the state, according to a new weekly report.

News

Unreleased COVID data from state shows higher testing numbers

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds and her team have access to data that’s not available to the public when making decisions about COVID restrictions.

News

Limited visitation access at long-term care facilities

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Limited visitation access at long-term care facilities

News

Voting in-person on Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Early voting in Iowa is breaking records ahead of next week’s election.

Latest News

News

Voting in-person on Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Halloween store sees best sales numbers in years despite COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Sales at a Dubuque Halloween store have surpassed past years despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Republican Super PACs appear to use the same people in ads airing across different states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The Senate Leadership Fund and the American Crossroads are both Republican Super PACs. They also appear to use the same people in their political ads.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Republican attack ad jumps to conclusions on a public option in healthcare

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
A new ad from a Republican Super PAC is critical of a public option for health care.

Local

Asian-owned businesses seeing dip in business due to pandemic and other factors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
The novel coronavirus pandemic has hit minority-owned businesses disproportionately hard and some local Asian-owned businesses are feeling the impacts.

Local

Prairie High School recognized for high student voter registration

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Students at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids received an honor today for promoting voter registration among the student body.