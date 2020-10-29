Layoffs at United Fire Group

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - United Fire Group has confirmed that it laid off 12 positions on Thursday, eight in Iowa, and four at other branches across the country. A spokesperson with UFG stated that this is a result of changes in the business.

UFG released the following statement:

“The insurance industry, like all others, must pivot with fluctuating markets and UFG Insurance is no exception. Our execution of services must ebb and flow to meet the changing needs of agents and policyholders. After evaluating our current strategic plan, we recognized a need for reassessment of 12 existing job roles, which affects approximately 1% of our overall workforce. It was determined that, as the company has evolved, these roles no longer support business requirements. Shifts are never easy, and it pains us that the 12 people in these roles were impacted by this mission-strengthening demand. We’ve extended generous severance and departure options to those affected.”

