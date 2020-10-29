Advertisement

Layoffs at United Fire Group

(WTOK)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - United Fire Group has confirmed that it laid off 12 positions on Thursday, eight in Iowa, and four at other branches across the country. A spokesperson with UFG stated that this is a result of changes in the business.

UFG released the following statement:

“The insurance industry, like all others, must pivot with fluctuating markets and UFG Insurance is no exception. Our execution of services must ebb and flow to meet the changing needs of agents and policyholders. After evaluating our current strategic plan, we recognized a need for reassessment of 12 existing job roles, which affects approximately 1% of our overall workforce. It was determined that, as the company has evolved, these roles no longer support business requirements. Shifts are never easy, and it pains us that the 12 people in these roles were impacted by this mission-strengthening demand. We’ve extended generous severance and departure options to those affected.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Gov. Reynold’s FOCUS Committee on Criminal Justice Reform makes final recommendations

Updated: moments ago
Governor Kim Reynolds received the final report from the Governor’s FOCUS (Fueling Ongoing Collaboration and Uncovering Solutions) Committee on Criminal Justice Reform on Thursday, October 29, 2020 during the 8th Annual Iowa Summit on Justice and Disparities.

Iowa

John Deere announces virtual country music benefit concert

Updated: moments ago
Deere & Company will be hosting a virtual country music benefit concert to help farmers dealing with hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Stolen vehicle chase and arrest in Buchanan County

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A Waterloo man is in the Buchanan County Jail after stealing a car and leading police on a chase near rural Jesup.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Latest News

Iowa

New Quinnipiac poll says presidential and senate races in Iowa are “too close to call"

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Less than a week before Election Day 2020, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in close races in Florida and Iowa, while Biden is slightly ahead in Ohio and maintains a lead over Trump in Pennsylvania, according to Quinnipiac University polls in those four states.

Local

Waterloo felon sentenced to federal prison for using a gun to threaten another person during a dispute

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Dreyon Damondre Grant, age 27, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison sentence today following a plea to possession of a firearm by a felon. In addition to the 30-month prison sentence, he must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Iowa

Governor Reynolds announces $2 million in CARES Act funding for COVID-19 nanovaccine development in Iowa

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Governor Kim Reynolds today announced she has set aside $2 million in CARES Act funding to support the development of a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine through a partnership between Iowa State University and the University of Iowa.

Local

$3 million Department of Labor grants awarded to eastern Iowa aid workers and communities impacted by the derecho

Updated: 3 hours ago
U.S. Department of Labor grants of up to $3 million awarded to aid workers and communities impacted by the derecho storm that devastated much of eastern Iowa on August 10th

Iowa

National nonpartisan group flies “Together” banner over Cedar Rapids Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
An airplane banner with the word “Together” printed on it is flying over the National Czeck and Slovak Museum and Library on Thursday afternoon.

News

Alliant Energy to retire coal-fired plant in Lansing in two years

Updated: 3 hours ago
Alliant Energy plans to retire its coal-fired plant in Lansing.