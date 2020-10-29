Advertisement

Judge backs Iowa’s limits on absentee ballot drop box sites

(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has kept in place guidance from Iowa’s Secretary of State that county elections commissioners can only set up absentee ballot drop boxes at or outside their offices.

Judge William Kelly rejected a request from a Latino civil rights organization and a group aligned with Democrats to block Secretary of State Paul Pate’s guidance and allow for drop boxes in locations such as grocery stores.

The ruling isn’t expected to have an impact because it comes so close to Election Day.

Most absentee ballots have already been returned and auditors had dropped plans to add drop box locations even if Pate’s guidance was suspended.

