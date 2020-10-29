Advertisement

John Deere announces virtual country music benefit concert

Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOLINE, IL (KCRG) - Deere & Company will be hosting a virtual country music benefit concert to help farmers dealing with hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Farm Must Go On by John Deere concert will stream live on YouTube from Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on December 9th at 8 P.M. (EST). Performers include Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, Travis Denning, and Tyler Farr.

The benefit is being organized in partnership with Farm Rescue, a nonprofit group that works with farmers and ranchers in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kansas, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Montana. The nonprofit works with farmers and ranchers that have experienced hardships, including “major illness, injury or natural disaster by providing the necessary equipment and manpower to plant, hay or harvest their crop” as well as livestock feeding assistance.

All proceeds from the concert will go directly to Farm Rescue to provide its volunteer workforce with meals and lodging, as well as fuel costs for their vehicles and other machinery.

“The impact of COVID-19 has been felt by everyone throughout the country and around the world. Farmers are no exception,” said Bill Gross, President and Founder of Farm Rescue, in a statement. “COVID highlights the vulnerability of family farms—when something unpredicted happens, not only is the family carrying that health burden, but also the pressure to produce, and the stresses of maintaining a viable operation.”

The concert will be free to all viewers. Donations are encouraged.

For more information on how to livestream the concert, as well as to make a donation and support farmers in need, visit JohnDeere.com/TheFarmMustGoOn.

