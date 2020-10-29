Iowa City police investigating reports of gunshots near Hollywood Court

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are investigating after multiple callers reported gunshots being fired in the area of Hollywood Court and Hollywood Boulevard at around 10:43 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said multiple witnesses reported at least three shots were fired, and a light-colored sedan was seen speeding away from the area heading westbound on Hollywood Boulevard.

No injuries were reported and police said no suspect description is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, or security camera footage, is asked to contact Iowa City police at 319-356-5275.

Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Submit tips using the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

