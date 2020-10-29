Initial unemployment claims increase in Iowa last week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reported 4,791 initial unemployment claims were reported in Iowa between October 18 and October 24.

That’s an increase of 576 from the previous reporting period.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims totaled 39,615 last week. That’s a decrease of 2,488 from the previous reporting period.

IWD said November and December are traditionally months in which the state sees an increase in unemployment claims due to factors like cooler weather and the end of harvest. The highest levels of unemployment is December through February.

