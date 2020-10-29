Advertisement

Initial unemployment claims increase in Iowa last week

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Gulf Coast region (Bay, Franklin, and Gulf counties) was 5.1% in August 2020.
The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Gulf Coast region (Bay, Franklin, and Gulf counties) was 5.1% in August 2020.(AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reported 4,791 initial unemployment claims were reported in Iowa between October 18 and October 24.

That’s an increase of 576 from the previous reporting period.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims totaled 39,615 last week. That’s a decrease of 2,488 from the previous reporting period.

IWD said November and December are traditionally months in which the state sees an increase in unemployment claims due to factors like cooler weather and the end of harvest. The highest levels of unemployment is December through February.

For more information on this week’s data, click here.

