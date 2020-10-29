Hawkeyes’ Shadrick Byrd, Yahweh Jeudy planning to transfer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa redshirt freshmen Shadrick Byrd and Yahweh Jeudy have entered the NCAA transfer portal with the intention to transfer at the end of the fall semester.

Bryd is a running back from Alabaster, Alabama.

He played on special teams in Iowa’s opener at Purdue.

Jeudy is a linebacker from Pompano Beach, Florida, and has not appeared in a game.

Both players were three-star players coming out of high school.

That’s according to the 247sports composite rankings.

