Halloween store sees best sales numbers in years despite COVID-19 pandemic

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Even in the midst of a pandemic, customers kept coming in and out of Spirit Halloween in Dubuque.

Erica Foster, store manager, said this is indicative of how great their sales have been this season.

“We have surpassed our goal for this season, which is absolutely amazing being that we are still before Halloween right now,” Foster said. “Normally in our location we do not hit our sales goal for the whole season until Halloween or the day after because we do have our 50 percent off sale on the 1st and 2nd."

Foster said that customers seem to be following what local health officials are recommending and will not take part in traditional trick-or-treating.

“They are still grabbing some of our little goodies that we have, and they have also been talking about doing scary face contests with the appliances,” Foster said. “The ones with smaller kids are actually doing trick-or-treating within their homes, some of them have roommates, so they are having their kids go to each roommate’s door and collect candy, as opposed to go out within the public exposing themselves to coronavirus.”

Health experts are recommending that people dressing up for Halloween do not use a costume mask to replace a surgical mask or a cloth mask.

“Many Halloween costume masks allow for nose openings, which defeats the purpose of a mask,” Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist, said. “And so they do not cover the whole mouth and nose area; they may just cover one or the other.”

The Dubuque County Public Health Department recommends activities such as pumpkin carving and movie nights instead of the traditional trick-or-treating. However, Corrigan said people who do go out trick-or-treating should do it with members of their same household and not linger in people’s homes when picking up the treats.

Corrigan added that new COVID-19 data shows it is crucial for people to avoid Halloween parties, even if they are relatively small.

“It is becoming clear that many of our cases are being transmitted in smaller social settings and so that is why it is important not to assume that, just because you are getting together with 10 or 15 people, you may be safe, especially if you do that indoors,” Corrigan said.

