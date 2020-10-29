Greenfield to resume RV tour after testing negative for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Theresa Greenfield announced on Thursday she is resuming her RV tour after testing negative for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Greenfield canceled her campaign events after learning members of her staff came into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, the Greenfield campaign said this is the second time this week she has tested negative.

Greenfield’s staff members also tested negative.

Greenfield’s campaign did cancel morning events in Pottawattamie County and Montgomery County on Thursday.

She plans to resume the RV Tour later Thursday with outdoor events where masks and social distancing will be required.

