Advertisement

Greenfield to resume RV tour after testing negative for COVID-19

Theresa Greenfield talks with TV9 in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 12, 2020.
Theresa Greenfield talks with TV9 in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 12, 2020.(Mary Green/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Theresa Greenfield announced on Thursday she is resuming her RV tour after testing negative for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Greenfield canceled her campaign events after learning members of her staff came into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, the Greenfield campaign said this is the second time this week she has tested negative.

Greenfield’s staff members also tested negative.

Greenfield’s campaign did cancel morning events in Pottawattamie County and Montgomery County on Thursday.

She plans to resume the RV Tour later Thursday with outdoor events where masks and social distancing will be required.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Maquoketa Valley High School starting scholarship in memory of former students

Updated: moments ago
The Maquoketa Valley High School Class of 2021 is starting a $5,000 memorial scholarship to honor the memory of former students Anna Nefzger and Tiege Hunt.

Coronavirus

Judge backs Iowa’s limits on absentee ballot drop box sites

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has kept in place guidance from Iowa’s Secretary of State that county elections commissioners can only set up absentee ballot drop boxes at or outside their offices.

Coronavirus

New record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported in Iowa Thursday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Department of Health reported a record high 2,469 COVID-19 cases and a record high 605 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Iowa

Initial unemployment claims increase in Iowa last week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa Workforce Development reported 4,791 initial unemployment claims were reported in Iowa between October 18 and October 24.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa City police investigating reports of gunshots near Hollywood Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa City police are investigating after multiple callers reported gunshots being fired in the area of Hollywood Court and Hollywood Boulevard at around 10:43 a.m. on Wednesday.

Iowa

Alliant Energy announces Clean Energy Blueprint

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hope Sears
Alliant Energy announced its Clean Energy Blueprint for Iowa on Thursday.

Iowa

Waterloo Public Library moves to curbside pickup only due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Waterloo Public Library building closed on Wednesday evening in response to the COVID-19 risk level increasing from moderate to high.

Coronavirus

Univ. Northern Iowa reports more than 100 percent increase in weekly COVID-19 positivity rate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The University of Northern Iowa is reporting a more than 100 percent increase in its weekly positivity rate.

Iowa

Baby girl taken in as Iowa’s 47th Safe Haven baby

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa has used the state’s Safe Haven procedure for the 47th time after a baby girl was released to the Department of Human Services.

News

Univ. Northern Iowa reports more than 100 percent increase in weekly positivity rate

Updated: 3 hours ago
The University of Northern Iowa is reporting a more than 100 percent increase in its weekly positivity rate.