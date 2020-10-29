Gov. Reynold’s FOCUS Committee on Criminal Justice Reform makes final recommendations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds received the final report from the Governor’s FOCUS (Fueling Ongoing Collaboration and Uncovering Solutions) Committee on Criminal Justice Reform on Thursday during the 8th Annual Iowa Summit on Justice and Disparities.

The committee was launched during the Summit in October 2019 and was charged with making recommendations for “building an unbiased criminal justice system in Iowa,” according to a press release.

The committee’s recommendations include a statutory prohibition on disparate treatment in law enforcement activities, requiring data collection on race and ethnicity in police stops and analysis of that data.

“Taken together, these recommendations would represent another historic step forward in Iowa’s leadership in civil rights and criminal justice reform,” Gov. Reynolds said in a statement. “I look forward to reviewing the committee’s recommendations as I lay out my 2021 legislative agenda and move criminal justice reform forward."

The latest recommendations are the second phase of the FOCUS Committee’s work. According to the release, the Committee has already laid out a “second chances” plan to assist Iowa felons with their transition to life after prison.

At the 2019 Summit, Reynolds announced plans to push Iowa lawmakers to pass a Constitutional amendment to restore voting rights to felons. In August, she signed an executive order restoring felon voting rights, fulfilling a promise she made to Black Lives Matter Protesters in June.

The full report can be read at this link.

