Corridor Community Action Network providing free rides to voters

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Corridor Community Action Network is providing rides to voters.

Anyone needing rides to and from the Johnson County Auditor’s Office to vote early or to the polls on election day can do one of the following to be provided with an Uber voucher:

email director@corridorcan.com

end a message to their Facebook page

text 319-677-1153

Alternate arrangements can be made for those without smartphones to access the Uber app.

Early voting is available at the Auditor’s Office from 8- 5 Thursday 10/29, Friday 10/30, and Monday 11/02; from 8-4 Saturday 10/31; and 10-4 Sunday 11/01.

