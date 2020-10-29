Advertisement

Coronavirus pandemic forcing women out of the workforce

By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 29, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The coronavirus is forcing women out of the workforce at an alarming rate. That’s according to a study from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nationally, about 617,000 women left the workforce in September. That’s compared to 78-thousand men. Half of the women were between the ages of 35-44.

The study says industries that employ a lot of women like leisure and hospitality were hit hard during the pandemic. While some women are now staying home to take care of their kids. The first ever Hawkeye Community College Women’s Leadership & Empowerment Conference happened in Waterloo on Thursday.

The goal of the conference is to encourage and empower one another. “I try to focus on is the idea of our mindset, and often our belief systems dictate our behaviors,” said Lisa Schaefer, leadership coach. “And if we play small, we stay small, so again what can we do to engage and empower ourselves to be successful.”

A message Lisa Ambrose agrees with She’s the CEO of Amani Community Services in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids. They work with Domestic violence and sexual assault victims. She’s had some of her clients leave the workforce. “As Covid has went on for a little bit longer time, they have noticed that they can’t work full time,” said Ambrose. “And that childcare is one of the number one barriers now.”

She lets her employees work from home so they don’t have to choose between the two. They are also flexible on start dates for new hires. Ambrose has advice for women trying to balance work and home life.

“A lot of women can group together, and maybe help out like a barter system with childcare,” she said. “And so maybe they are able to go to work. Maybe become creative. Maybe childcare is something that you can get into, because a lot of people are needing childcare.”

Schaefer says right now is a good time to start a business. “Oftentimes in a crisis, innovation during a crisis is when businesses start to soar,” she said. “So what can you do to be creative and unique and innovative, in order to meet a need.”

