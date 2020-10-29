Advertisement

Cloudy & windy day ahead

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall, a cloudy day ahead across eastern Iowa. Winds could gust upwards of 30mph from the north throughout the day keeping that wind chill factor in play. Highs will be in the 40s area-wide throughout the afternoon.

Overnight, partly cloudy skies as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Another quiet day tomorrow, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Halloween weekend will be a tale of two temperatures.

Halloween itself looks very mild but windy. Highs in the upper 50s, near 60. North winds could gust up to 40mph on Sunday and with highs in the 40s, it will feel quite chilly. Temperatures next week look to rise into the 50s and 60s as we continue our dry pattern.

