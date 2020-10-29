Cloudy, chilly and windy today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a windy and overall pretty cloudy day. It’ll be a chilly one as well with highs only in the lower 40s. The wind may gust to 30mph from the north, keeping wind chills down in the 30s this afternoon. There is still no precipitation on the horizon, however, the temperatures still look to jump around quite a bit. Plan on a quiet day tomorrow with highs well into the 40s. Halloween still looks great with highs well into the 50s. Sunday, it’ll turn sharply colder with highs only around 40 degrees again along with plenty of wind. Next week continues to look wonderful with lower 50s on Monday, then some lower 60s by Election Day.

