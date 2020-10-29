Cedar Valley Food Pantry moves back indoors, phases out curbside services

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is moving its Cedar Valley Food Pantry back indoors as the weather gets colder in Iowa.

Additionally, the food pantry’s curbside services are being phased out through November 20.

In its place, patrons will be able to go inside the Cedar Valley Food Pantry with “Fill-Your-Cart” hours offered initially from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until November 19.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is asking its patrons to pre-register online through its new check-in software to facilitate a fast check-in experience at the Cedar Valley Food Pantry.

Pre-registration will be required for patrons seeking curbside assistance. And the new check-in system is expected to be the primary way patrons check-in to the food pantry moving forward.

