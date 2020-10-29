Advertisement

Cedar Valley Food Pantry moves back indoors, phases out curbside services

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is moving its Cedar Valley Food Pantry back indoors as the weather gets colder in Iowa.

Additionally, the food pantry’s curbside services are being phased out through November 20.

In its place, patrons will be able to go inside the Cedar Valley Food Pantry with “Fill-Your-Cart” hours offered initially from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until November 19.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is asking its patrons to pre-register online through its new check-in software to facilitate a fast check-in experience at the Cedar Valley Food Pantry.

Pre-registration will be required for patrons seeking curbside assistance. And the new check-in system is expected to be the primary way patrons check-in to the food pantry moving forward.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

$3 million Department of Labor grants awarded to eastern Iowa aid workers and communities impacted by the derecho

Updated: 16 minutes ago
U.S. Department of Labor grants of up to $3 million awarded to aid workers and communities impacted by the derecho storm that devastated much of eastern Iowa on August 10th

Iowa

National nonpartisan group flies “Together” banner over Cedar Rapids Thursday

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
An airplane banner with the word “Together” printed on it is flying over the National Czeck and Slovak Museum and Library on Thursday afternoon.

News

Alliant Energy to retire coal-fired plant in Lansing in two years

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Alliant Energy plans to retire its coal-fired plant in Lansing.

News

Hackers stole $2.3 million from Wisconsin Republican Party

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Hackers stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party, according to group leaders.

Sports

‘The ones we play for’: Iowa keeps ‘wave’ for young patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Home football games for the University of Iowa won’t have the same buzz this season because the usual 69,000 fans won’t be there.

Latest News

Iowa

Alliant Energy to close Iowa coal-fired plant by end of 2022

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Wisconsin-based Alliant Energy has announced it will close its coal-fired power plant in the northeast Iowa city of Lansing over the next two years.

Sports

Hawkeyes’ Shadrick Byrd, Yahweh Jeudy planning to transfer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa redshirt freshmen Shadrick Byrd and Yahweh Jeudy have entered the NCAA transfer portal with the intention to transfer at the end of the fall semester.

Local

Maquoketa Valley High School starting scholarship in memory of former students

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Maquoketa Valley High School Class of 2021 is starting a $5,000 memorial scholarship to honor the memory of former students Anna Nefzger and Tiege Hunt.

Coronavirus

Judge backs Iowa’s limits on absentee ballot drop box sites

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has kept in place guidance from Iowa’s Secretary of State that county elections commissioners can only set up absentee ballot drop boxes at or outside their offices.

Coronavirus

New record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported in Iowa Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Department of Health reported a record high 2,469 COVID-19 cases and a record high 605 patients hospitalized with the virus.