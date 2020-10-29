Cascade apartment fire displaces tenants, causes $100,000 in damage
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a Cascade apartment building reportedly caused about $100,000 in damage and displaced some tenants Wednesday night.
Multiple fire crews responded to the fire at 506 6th Avenue NW at around 9:15 p.m.
Officials said the small fire appears to have been caused by an electrical issue in a single apartment.
No injuries were reported, and the fire was not considered suspicious.
The Red Cross assisted the tenants displaced by the fire.
