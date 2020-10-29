Cascade apartment fire displaces tenants, causes $100,000 in damage

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a Cascade apartment building reportedly caused about $100,000 in damage and displaced some tenants Wednesday night.

Multiple fire crews responded to the fire at 506 6th Avenue NW at around 9:15 p.m.

Officials said the small fire appears to have been caused by an electrical issue in a single apartment.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was not considered suspicious.

The Red Cross assisted the tenants displaced by the fire.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.