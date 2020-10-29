Advertisement

Baby girl taken in as Iowa’s 47th Safe Haven baby

A logo used at health care facilities that will take in a newborn baby under Iowa's safe haven law.
A logo used at health care facilities that will take in a newborn baby under Iowa's safe haven law.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Human Services)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has used the state’s Safe Haven procedure for the 47th time after a baby girl was released to the Department of Human Services.

The baby girl was born on October 12.

The Safe Haven law allows parents, or an authorized representative, to leave an infant 30-days or younger at a hospital or health care facility without fear of prosecution for abandonment.

The law was approved after a high-profile 2001 case involving a teen mother in eastern Iowa who killed her home-delivered baby.

Safe Haven babies are placed with approved foster or adoptive families. DHS took in the state’s 46th Safe Haven baby earlier this month.

For more information about the Safe Haven procedure, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Univ. Northern Iowa reports more than 100 percent increase in weekly COVID-19 positivity rate

Updated: seconds ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The University of Northern Iowa is reporting a more than 100 percent increase in its weekly positivity rate.

News

Univ. Northern Iowa reports more than 100 percent increase in weekly positivity rate

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The University of Northern Iowa is reporting a more than 100 percent increase in its weekly positivity rate.

News

White House Coronavirus Task Force report says community spread of virus increasing in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, community spread of COVID-19 is increasing in Iowa.

News

Cascade apartment fire displaces tenants, causes $100,000 in damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some people in Cascade are without a home following an apparent electrical fire at an apartment building.

Latest News

News

Man charged in armored car robbery and two fires in Waterloo wants trial moved

Updated: 1 hour ago
Court documents say Kevin Cruz Soliveras wants his trial moved because of extensive media coverage of the crimes.

News

Linn County Auditor working to make voting on Election Day as smooth as possible

Updated: 1 hours ago
Early voting in Iowa is breaking records ahead of next week's election, but some people are waiting to cast their ballots on Election Day.

Iowa

Vice President Mike Pence to hold rally in Des Moines Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Vice President Mike Pence is expected to be in Iowa Thursday afternoon.

News

Vice President Mike Pence to hold rally in Des Moines Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Vice President Mike Pence is expected to be in Iowa Thursday afternoon.

News

Iowa City Community School District to follow new CDC COVID-19 guidance instead of state's

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa City Community school district is planning to follow new CDC guidance for coronavirus instead of the state's guidance.

National

AP Explains: Trump pushes questions about Joe Biden’s son

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and STEPHEN BRAUN
Looking to undermine Democratic rival Joe Biden, President Donald Trump’s campaign is pushing a familiar line of attack: unverified allegations about Biden’s son and his foreign business ties.