Alliant Energy announces Clean Energy Blueprint

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy announced its Clean Energy Blueprint for Iowa on Thursday.

The plan is accelerating the transition to give cleaner energy to customers.

The company plans to increase its use of renewable resources and rely less on non-renewable energy sources.

Some of the areas the company plans to expand include adding more solar power, battery storage and building its energy network.

Alliant plans to stop its coal generation in Lansing by the end of 2022. They are also transitioning their Burlington station to natural gas in 2021.

To aid in the transition, the company will provide career assistance to interested employees. This includes coaching, tuition reimbursement and other resources.

The blueprint is part of the company’s Power What’s Next plan. That plan sets the goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions from generated electricity by 2050.

Projects outlined in the Blueprint will help customers in Iowa avoid more than $300 million in costs over the next 35 years.

“Investing in renewable energy, like wind and solar, benefits our customers, the communities we serve and the environment,” Alliant CEO John Larsen said. “Our Clean Energy Blueprint serves as a roadmap that creates new jobs for Iowans and revenue opportunities for communities around the state, while we also provide reliable, sustainable energy solutions for decades to come.”

An important part of the Blueprint is adding up to 400 megawatts of solar energy by 2023.

When combined with wind and solar farms in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Marshalltown, 50 percent of the energy from the company will come from renewable sources.

Alliant Energy is also exploring how it can improve battery storage. The batteries should be able to store excess power when the sun is at its peak and release energy as needed.

The company plans to add up to 100 MW of distributed energy resources such as community solar and energy storage by 2026.

The company already issued batteries in Marshalltown, Wellman and Decorah recently.

