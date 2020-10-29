“All indicators” show worsening COVID-19 spread in Iowa, report says

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Metrics tracked by the White House Coronavirus Task Force show increasing amounts of community spread in the state, according to a new weekly report.

The document, which was released to all 50 states on Sunday, October 25, and obtained by ABC News, shows an increasing number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Iowa during the week between October 17 to October 23. The number of tests conducted in the state remained high and increased slightly week-to-week.

The task force placed Iowa into the “red zone” for cases, which indicates a rate of new cases of at least 101 per 100,000 population during the week. Iowa’s rate was the 10th highest in the country at 254 per 100,000, showing an increase of 16 from the previous week’s rate. The national average was 133 per 100,000.

Polk County, Dubuque County, and Woodbury County remained the top-three counties for the highest number of new cases, representing 21.9% of the state’s 8,003 cases analyzed last week. The total number of cases in the week was 7% higher than the previous week. The state processed 2,498 tests per 100,000 population during the week, higher than the national average of 2,043 per 100,000 people. There was a 1.8% increase in the total number of tests.

Officials said that 96 deaths from the disease took place in the state during the reporting period, a 9% increase from the previous weekly report. The death rate in Iowa, at 3 per 100,000 population, was 76% higher than the national average of 1.7 per 100,000 people for the week.

The test positivity rate for Iowa was 10.5% for the week, pushing that statistic into the “red zone” as well. The positivity metric showed a 0.8% increase week-to-week and is the 11th highest in the country. The state ranked ninth during the previous week.

Counties in Iowa highlighted as "yellow zone," "orange zone," or "red zone," as defined by the White House Coronavirus Task Force weekly report obtained by ABC News. Yellow Zone counties indicate a moderate rate of COVID-19 transmission, while Red Zone counties indicate high rates of transmission. Orange Zone counties fall between those two classifications. The color-coding is determined by the rate of new cases along with test positivity. (KCRG / via data obtained by ABC News)

The color categories, as defined by the task force, are defined by both the rate of new cases and the positivity rate. 95 of Iowa’s 99 counties are in the “red zone” for the number of new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, but only 56 counties meet the 10% “red zone” threshold for test positivity. Thus, 56.6% of the state’s counties fall into the overall “red zone” classification. This includes metropolitan areas like Dubuque, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Muscatine, Oskaloosa, and Marshalltown, among other cities in the state.

15 counties were moved into the “red zone” category in this report, including Adams, Allamakee, Boone, Buchanan, Cedar, Chickasaw, Decatur, Henry, Jefferson, Kossuth, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Pocahontas, and Van Buren. Benton, Emmet, Guthrie, Hamilton, and Howard Counties were moved from red to orange. Shelby and Union Counties were moved from red to yellow. Ringgold County was completely removed from all color-coded zones.

Johnson County is the only one in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area to be in no overall color-coded zone category. That county met the criteria for the number of new cases per 100,000 people, but had the state’s lowest positivity rate during the week at between 3.0% and 4.9%.

Hospitalization in the state increased by over 25% week-to-week, with an average of 84 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 26 with suspected COVID-19 admitted to hospitals in the state each day. The task force highlighted this increase, saying that issues with hospital resources were possible if trends continued. More than 95% of the state’s hospitals admitted at least one patient with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 each day.

The task force said that current transmissions in the state are likely linked to at-home gatherings, which they said have become more common as the weather continues to turn colder. The document recommends that Iowans be aware that “seemingly uninfected family members and friends may be infected by asymptomatic" and to use masks and physical distancing at all times, including indoors, when meeting people who are not part of their households. Mask wearing, distancing, hand hygiene, and avoiding crowds were recommended in any situation.

The recommendations in the document also included specific guidance for public health officials at the state and local level to identify sources of COVID-19 spread in Polk, Dubuque, and Linn Counties specifically and to tailor messages to residents there to help limit the spread of the virus.

