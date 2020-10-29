Advertisement

A treat in store for Halloween

By Joe Winters
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The wind direction is of utmost importance this time of the year. As a southerly wind takes over and strengthens Saturday warmer temperatures move in. Highs jump well into the 50s for Halloween. Of equal importance is the northerly wind back at s on Sunday gives us a cool start to November. Also, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Have a great night!

Updated: 2 hours ago

Cloudy & windy day ahead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Overall, a cloudy day ahead across eastern Iowa. Winds could gust upwards of 30mph from the north throughout the day keeping that wind chill factor in play. Highs will be in the 40s area-wide throughout the afternoon.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Cloudy and windy day ahead.

Cloudy, chilly and windy today

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a chilly and cloudy day. Highs will only be in the lower 40s.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Look for a chilly and windy day with highs into the lower 40s.

As the wind goes so goes our temperature

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT

Wind returns for Thursday

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
Throughout this afternoon, we’ll see increasing cloud cover as a storm system passes to our south with mostly cloudy skies overnight into Thursday.

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT
Throughout this afternoon, we’ll see increasing cloud cover as a storm system passes to our south with mostly cloudy skies overnight into Thursday.

Lots of sunshine ahead, around 50 this afternoon

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice day with highs around 50.