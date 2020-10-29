A treat in store for Halloween

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The wind direction is of utmost importance this time of the year. As a southerly wind takes over and strengthens Saturday warmer temperatures move in. Highs jump well into the 50s for Halloween. Of equal importance is the northerly wind back at s on Sunday gives us a cool start to November. Also, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Have a great night!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.