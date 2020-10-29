$3 million Department of Labor grants awarded to eastern Iowa aid workers and communities impacted by the derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Thursday grants of up to $3 million for debris-cleanup and humanitarian assistance for Iowa counties impacted by derecho storm on August 10th.

According to a press release, an initial grant of $1 million will be used in 16 counties affected by the storm-including Benton, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Poweshiek and Tama.

Additional funds may be used and additional counties could be added to the program at a later date.

The money will come as part of the National Dislocated Worker grant, which was established through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, and intended to expand worker training and employment opportunities to respond to disasters and economic events causing large job losses.

“This program is a win-win, providing immediate jobs for displaced workers, building long-term job skills and helping clean up and rebuild Iowa communities affected by this terrible disaster,” Congressman Abby Finkenauer tweeted on Thursday.

We've got a long road to recovery, but we're in this together #ia01. pic.twitter.com/Ba9cH9sfaB — Abby Finkenauer (@Abby4Iowa) October 29, 2020

