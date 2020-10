CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier Saints swept the Oskaloosa Indians 3-0 (25-16, 25-24, 25-19) on Tuesday evening to clinch a berth in the state tournament for the fifth straight season. The Saints enter the 4A tournament with a 23-6 record while Oskaloosa finishes their season with a 21-8 record.

