Wisconsin football team cancels game, pauses all team-related activities due to COVID-19 cases

Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III celebrates his touchdown catch with Jake Ferguson (84) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The Wisconsin football team will not play against Nebraska on Saturday.

This comes after the team announced it was pausing all team-related activities for at least a week due to elevated COVID-19 cases in the program.

As of Wednesday morning, the university reported 12 people in the football program had tested positive for COVID-19, including six students-athletes and six staff members. Head coach Paul Chryst was among the staff members who tested positive.

The game will reportedly not be rescheduled. The decision was made by University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez, University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and the Big Ten Conference.

“Over the past several days we have seen a rising number of student-athletes and staff contract the virus,” Alvarez said. “The responsible thing for us to do is to pause football-related activities for at least seven days.”

Wisconsin is still scheduled to play its next game on November 7 against Purdue.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

