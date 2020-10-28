Advertisement

Wind returns for Thursday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall Wednesday afternoon should be fairly nice by late-October standards as highs warm into the lower 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Throughout this afternoon, we’ll see increasing cloud cover as a storm system passes to our south with mostly cloudy skies overnight into Thursday. That will help to hold temperatures in the low to mid-30s early Thursday morning. Clouds should break up by afternoon but gusty northerly winds will help to hold temperatures in the lower 40s on Thursday.

Friday continues to look quiet with highs well into the 40s. This weekend, temperatures continue to look split with highs well into the 50s on Saturday, then sharply falling to the lower 40s on Sunday. It’ll be windy both days. Next week looks really good by November standards and we’ll be in the 50s, if not low 60s, by the time Election Day comes around.

