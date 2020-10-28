Waterloo woman arrested after making 911 calls for non-emergency purposes

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman was arrested on Tuesday after officials said she continually called 911 for non-emergency purposes.

Officials said 46-year-old Jill Renee Grapp called police to 525 Cataract Avenue to report a possibly stolen vehicle.

Police said they advised Grapp of her options and advised her not to call 911 unless it was an emergency.

Grapp reportedly continued to call 911 even after being warned that she would be arrested.

