Trump administration offers free national park admission to 5th graders

PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Some elementary school students in the United States will get an extra opportunity to visit federally-owned parks and lands for free, after an announcement made on Wednesday in Iowa.

David Bernhardt, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, said that fifth grade students in the country will not need to pay entrance fees to get into any national parks or other public lands and waters that his department oversees. The waiver applies to those students until August 31, 2021.

The temporary change in policy is in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which may have limited last year’s fourth grade students from making use of the Every Kid Outdoors program, which allows students at that level to gain free admission during their academic year.

“The Trump Administration has made expanding public access to America’s national parks and public lands a top priority, especially during this year’s pandemic,” Bernhardt said, in a statement. “Programming was limited at times for last year’s fourth graders through the Every Kid Outdoors program, so we’re allowing this year’s 5th graders free access to our public lands throughout the 2020-2021 academic year. We hope these kids and their families take advantage of the incredible physical and mental benefits of getting outside and visiting a park, refuge or campground near them.”

The announcement was made at the Neil Smith National Wildlife Refuge in central Iowa.

