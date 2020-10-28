Advertisement

Theresa Greenfield puts RV tour on hold after exposure to COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Theresa Greenfield is putting her RV tour on hold after members of her campaign came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

This includes her events on Wednesday.

In a statement, Greenfield’s campaign said she gets tested for the virus regularly, and tested negative recently. However, she will be tested again just to be safe.

See the full statement here:

“We’ve learned that some members of our campaign came into contact with someone last week who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus. While masks and social distancing measures are required at all of our in-person events, our campaign is temporarily pausing our RV tour, including today’s events, at the advice of medical professionals in order to take appropriate precautions to ensure we protect the health and safety of Iowans and our team. Theresa regularly gets tested for COVID-19 and recently tested negative, but she’s getting tested again to be safe. She is eager to get back on her GOTV tour once we get test results and we’re absolutely certain it’s safe to do so, which is hopefully very soon.”

