Advertisement

Supreme Court justices deny fast, new look at Pennsylvania ballot deadline

The court’s order left open the possibility that the justices could take up and decide after the voting whether a three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots ordered by the state’s high court was proper.
The court’s order left open the possibility that the justices could take up and decide after the voting whether a three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots ordered by the state’s high court was proper.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would not grant a quick, pre-election review to a new Republican appeal to exclude absentee ballots received after Election Day in the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, although it remained unclear whether those ballots will ultimately be counted.

The court’s order left open the possibility that the justices could take up and decide after the election whether a three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots ordered by Pennsylvania’s high court was proper.

The issue would take on enormous importance if Pennsylvania turns out to be the crucial state in next week’s election and the votes received between Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 are potentially decisive.

The Supreme Court ruled hours after Pennsylvania’s Department of State agreed to segregate ballots received in the mail after polls close on Tuesday and before 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

President Donald Trump’s campaign suggested that those ballots will never be counted.

“We secured a huge victory when the Pennsylvania Secretary of State saw the writing on the wall and voluntarily complied with our injunction request, segregating ballots received after the Nov. 3 deadline to ensure they will not be counted until the Supreme Court rules on our petition,” Justin Clark, a deputy campaign manager, said in an interview.

The court, Clark said, deferred “the most important issue in the case, which is whether state courts can change the time, place and manner of elections, contrary to the rules adopted by the Legislature.”

Pennsylvania’s Department of State could not immediately say Wednesday night whether it would revise its guidance to the counties about whether to count those ballots.

The Alliance for Retired Americans, which had sued in Pennsylvania state courts for an extended deadline, said the ruling means that ballots arriving during the three-day period after Election Day will be counted.

“This is an enormous victory for all Pennsylvania voters, especially seniors who should not have to put their health at risk during the pandemic in order to cast a ballot that will be counted,” Richard Fiesta, the alliance’s executive director, said in a statement.

New Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in the vote “because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties' filings,” court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in an email.

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for three justices, indicated he would support the high court’s eventual review of the issue. But, he wrote, “I reluctantly conclude that there is simply not enough time at this late date to decide the question before the election.”

Last week, the justices divided 4-4, a tie vote that allowed the three-day extension ordered by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to remain in effect.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages

Updated: moments ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

National

GRAPHIC: Philadelphia pledges better response after Black man’s death

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By CLAUDIA LAUER
The death of Walter Wallace Jr., who was fatally shot by police Monday after authorities say he ignored orders to drop a knife, came amid already heightened tensions in the battleground state just days before the election.

News

Changes coming to Rapids Reproductions building in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The vacant Rapids Reproduction building in downtown Cedar Rapids could get a major facelift.

Coronavirus

Iowa doctors say virus spread risks overwhelming hospitals

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Medical professionals have begun to worry that hospitals could be overwhelmed with patients if no action is taken to slow the virus spread.

News

Prairie High School receives recognition for student voter registration level

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Students at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids received an honor today for registering 90 percent of eligible students to vote in this year's election.

Latest News

News

Greenfield temporarily suspends events after potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Just days before the election, Theresa Greenfield is temporarily pausing her campaign events.

News

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by day before election in Iowa

Updated: 55 minutes ago
When it comes to early voting, thousands in Iowa are choosing to vote by mail.

News

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 spike, setting new record

Updated: 58 minutes ago
In the last 24 hours, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa have grown to their highest level yet.

National

NTSB investigating Tenn. crash that killed school bus driver, girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities said the oncoming utility vehicle veered off the road and then over-corrected, swerving and skidding sideways just in front of the oncoming bus.

Local

Chase, collision with police vehicle leads to charges for northeast Iowa man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One person was arrested after a pursuit by law enforcement that ended with two vehicles colliding, according to officials.