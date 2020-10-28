Advertisement

Reynolds, Hinson tour derecho resource center in Cedar Rapids

By Mary Green
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the grassroots groups that popped up to help people after the derecho said it is still serving up to 300 people a day, more than two months after the storm.

Organizer Raymond Siddell gave that update to Gov. Kim Reynolds and State Rep. Ashley Hinson when they toured the Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center in southeast Cedar Rapids on Tuesday afternoon.

Hinson, the Republican candidate for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District seat, has visited and volunteered at the center several times since the storm, according to her campaign, while Tuesday was Reynolds' first visit to the site.

The governor said she was impressed with the center’s organization and scope and with how quickly it came together to serve the Cedar Rapids community after the derecho.

Reynolds also mentioned state resources that could help the resource center fill some of its needs.

“Like fresh meat and some of those items, that some of that might be CARES Act money and some of it might be state programs, so just figuring out what the next step is, is obviously very important so that we can help fill that need in our community as well,” Hinson said.

Organizers at the resource center said they will need to move to a permanent space soon.

Their current location at 4001 1st Ave. SE, the center’s third space since the storm, is being sold in the next month, but organizers don’t believe the community’s need will be gone by then.

