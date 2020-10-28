Prairie High School recognized for high student voter registration

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids received an honor today for promoting voter registration among the student body.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented them with the Carrie Chapman Catt Award. This award goes to any school that gets 90 percent or more of students registered.

“Of course, with the covid, so that put schools in a different approach to it and we’re very pleased that 18 high schools were able to attain that when you look at the 100s of high schools across the state,” Pate said.

Another Cedar Rapids school, the Isaac Newton Christian Academy, received the award on Monday.

For anyone who isn’t registered, you can register at the polls, just make sure to bring proof of identity and residence in the precinct.

