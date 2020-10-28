Advertisement

Pandemic forcing political parties to train poll watchers virtually

By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -With fears of a rigged election, Republican and Democratic parties in Linn County say more people reached out to become poll watchers this year.

Poll Watchers play a key role on election night. Each political party trains them and has them watch to make sure voting follows the right laws and rules. It usually involves in-person training. The Pandemic forced all of that to move online.

Sara Riley may look like a face in the crowd at this early voting location, but she’s really watching things closely as a poll watcher.

“Our job, or what we do is to make sure that everyone that is legally eligible to vote, gets to vote,” she explained.

She’s been a poll watcher for years, and didn’t have any issues with online training. “Asking questions if you had any was different, you would type it into zoom as opposed to raising your hand, but I don’t think the training has been affected.” Leaders with Linn County Democrats say that’s been a benefit. While they miss the in-person training, they felt their poll watchers were comfortable asking questions under this format.

“I think there’s something to that, you know being online, it offers that opportunity,” said Bret Nilles, Chair with Linn County Democrats. “Similar to being online and sending an email or a text.”

Linn County Republicans held two in person trainings, but the rest were virtual. They used PowerPoint presentations, and poll watching videos from the Trump administration.

“I think there’s just a lot of enthusiasm for making sure everything goes well,” said Laura Kamienski, chair with Linn County GOP. “And people can’t argue anybody was cheating.”

Both parties and Riley say they trust the election process, but say poll watchers are still needed. “Linn County runs really fair elections,” said Riley. “And any times there’s a problem, it’s usually a miscommunication.”

Poll watchers are different than the poll workers who actually run voting sites. County Auditors train poll workers. Johnson County says it did hold 3 in-person training sessions but most had to learn virtually.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

