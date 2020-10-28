New program assists Linn County derecho victims with home repair

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new program is now available to help residents of Linn County fix their storm damaged homes or make them livable this winter.

The program, Providing Assistance to Community Homeowners (PATCH), is the work of the United Way of East Central Iowa, Alliant Energy Foundation and Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation.

They’ll be awarding grants to PATCH to assist nonprofits that are working to address housing needs for residents of Linn County still dealing with the damage left by the derecho.

“We have a significant and immediate need for home repairs,” said Les Garner, President & CEO of the Community Foundation. “We also have local organizations that are equipped to address these concerns and we’re working together to get the resources where they are needed.”

Matthew 25 is coordinating the repair work, HACAP and Iowa Legal Aid will help with FEMA applications, and insurance claims, among other legal needs.

Residents can contact Waypoint at (319) 366-7999 to gain access to the program. For more information about the program, click here.

Anyone interested in volunteering or contracting with PATCH can contact Matthew 25 at 319-362-2214.

