Nearly 600 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 22 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state reported another record high number of hospitalizations on Wednesday at 596 patients.

There were 113 patients admitted in the last 24 hours with the virus. 136 are in the ICU and 51 are on ventilators.

The Iowa Department of Health reported 1,814 more COVID-19 cases and 22 additional COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 28, the state’s data is showing a total of 119,444 COVID-19 cases and 1,680 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 5,141 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 949,136 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate over the last 24-hour reporting period was 35.3 percent.

The state reported Tuesday that about 34 percent of total inpatient beds were still available, and about 79 percent of ventilators were still available. Gov. Reynolds said the state is monitoring hospital staffing numbers very carefully.

