Lots of sunshine ahead, around 50 this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is the bright spot of the week with sunny conditions and highs in the lower 50s for much of the area. The layer of clouds that arrives later this afternoon is a sign of a storm system passing well to our south. While we won’t get any precipitation from that, clouds will thicken tonight into Thursday morning and the wind will blow from the north. Plan on a cooler day tomorrow as highs struggle to get back into the 40s. The wind will make it feel cooler. Friday continues to look quiet with highs well into the 40s. This weekend, temperatures continue to look split with highs well into the 50s on Saturday, then sharply falling to the lower 40s on Sunday. It’ll be windy both days. Next week looks really good by November standards and we’ll be in the 50s, if not low 60s, by the time Election Day comes around.

