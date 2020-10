NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Liberty Lightning swept the Bettendorf Bulldogs 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-9) on Tuesday night to clinch a berth in the 5A state tournament. The Lightning head to state for the second straight season while the Bulldogs close their season with a 12-7 record.

