Advertisement

Iowa doctors say virus spread risks overwhelming hospitals

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations continue to surge higher as medical professionals begin to worry that hospitals could be overwhelmed with patients if no action is taken to slow the virus spread.

Iowa hospitals had 596 coronavirus patients on Tuesday, by far the highest number so far in Iowa and the 113 patients admitted in the past 24 hours also was the highest seen since the virus surfaced in Iowa in March.

Doctors and hospital officials in Iowa are preparing for a system overrun by COVID patients by talking about how to transfer patients between hospitals and enacting surge plans that could turn non-hospital facilities into overflow bed capacity.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kroger pharmacies to offer $25 rapid COVID-19 antibody tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The FDA-authorized tests will be available at all Kroger locations by the end of November.

National

Europe and US facing new round of shutdowns amid virus surge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By FRANK JORDANS and JOHN O’CONNOR
The World Health Organization said more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases were reported last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase.

Sports

Wisconsin football team cancels game, pauses all team-related activities due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Wisconsin football team will not play against Nebraska on Saturday.

National

CVS expands COVID-19 testing services

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The pharmacy chain wants to add rapid-result testing at nearly 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Nearly 600 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 22 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The state reported another record high number of hospitalizations on Wednesday at 596 patients.

Coronavirus

What goes into making a vaccine?

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one.

News

Gov. Reynolds: State monitoring hospital staffing numbers ‘very carefully’

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
For the eighth time in the last nine days, Iowa reached a new record high for COVID hospitalizations on Tuesday.

Coronavirus

How a vaccine is made

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one. So, what goes into making a vaccine?

Education

Dubuque parents ask school district to give online learners’ eyes a break

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Parents are asking the Dubuque Community School District to look for ways for online learners to be able to take a break from staring at computer screens.

Coronavirus

Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The average number of new cases per day in the U.S. has soared more than 40% over the past two weeks, from around 49,000 to about 70,000.