Advertisement

Grant funding to winterize restaurant patios

Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With cooler temperatures, restaurant owners worry about limited seating because of COVID 19 regulations and keeping people safe.

That’s why the city of Iowa City and the downtown district are working to keep outdoor seating available through the winter.

“Winter is always kind of slow,” said Cory Kent, owner of Pullman Bar and Diner and St. Burch Tavern. “Normally our patios close up, and you lose that extra seating.”

Kent says the extra seating is important during the pandemic. It’s a way to keep customers and staff safe.

“It’s been probably the toughest management I’ve ever had to do,” he says.

That’s why the City of Iowa and the Downtown district are rolling out a grant to help businesses like Pullman winterize their patios. It’s allowing individual businesses to apply for grants for $1,750 to create a patio people might want to sit in during the winter.

“If they want to get creative and pool those grant funds together with other restaurants, they can do that,” says Nancy Bird, Iowa Downtown District Executive Director. "We’re encouraging people to get creative and think outside of the box about how they can set a really fun experience for the patrons.

Bird says her organization has made $25-thousand available from its general fund.

“If we can keep our patio equipment out and make sure that they’re used, that’s important because it creates more opportunities for restaurants to be successful,” said Bird.

Businesses need to present a plan to the Iowa City Fire Marshall. Once approved, they can apply for the grant funding. Kent says this effort to extend the patio season is an important step for restaurants in the upcoming months but says they need to continue looking forward.

“We’re not only worried about this winter, but we’re also talking about next spring and what are some things that we can do to look ahead,” said Kent.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reynolds, Hinson tour derecho resource center in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
Ashley Hinson, the Republican candidate for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District seat, has visited and volunteered at the center several times since the storm, according to her campaign.

News

Derecho resource center organizers update Reynolds, Hinson on work

Updated: 27 minutes ago
One of the grassroots groups that popped up to help people after the derecho said it is still serving up to 300 people a day, more than two months after the storm.

Local

Family encourages checking smoke detectors after a close call

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Becky Phelps
It’s almost time to change the clocks, and that means it’s also time to check something even more important- smoke detectors.

News

Fire officials remind it's time to check smoke detectors

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Grant funding to winterize restaurant patios

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Grant funding to winterize restaurant patios

News

Arrest made after alleged burglary, assault

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A man was arrested after police said he was involved in a Tuesday morning burglary, kidnapping.

News

Reynolds, Hinson tour derecho relief organization

Updated: 59 minutes ago
One of the grassroots groups that popped up to help people after the derecho says it's still serving up to 300 people a day, more than two months later.

Education

Dubuque parents ask school district to give online learners’ eyes a break

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Parents are asking the Dubuque Community School District to look for ways for online learners to be able to take a break from staring at computer screens.

Education

Attempting to reduce screen time for Dubuque's online learners

Updated: 1 hour ago
Health experts say more children are now experiencing vision problems likely due to spending more time in front of computer screens.