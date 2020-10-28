Grant funding to winterize restaurant patios

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With cooler temperatures, restaurant owners worry about limited seating because of COVID 19 regulations and keeping people safe.

That’s why the city of Iowa City and the downtown district are working to keep outdoor seating available through the winter.

“Winter is always kind of slow,” said Cory Kent, owner of Pullman Bar and Diner and St. Burch Tavern. “Normally our patios close up, and you lose that extra seating.”

Kent says the extra seating is important during the pandemic. It’s a way to keep customers and staff safe.

“It’s been probably the toughest management I’ve ever had to do,” he says.

That’s why the City of Iowa and the Downtown district are rolling out a grant to help businesses like Pullman winterize their patios. It’s allowing individual businesses to apply for grants for $1,750 to create a patio people might want to sit in during the winter.

“If they want to get creative and pool those grant funds together with other restaurants, they can do that,” says Nancy Bird, Iowa Downtown District Executive Director. "We’re encouraging people to get creative and think outside of the box about how they can set a really fun experience for the patrons.

Bird says her organization has made $25-thousand available from its general fund.

“If we can keep our patio equipment out and make sure that they’re used, that’s important because it creates more opportunities for restaurants to be successful,” said Bird.

Businesses need to present a plan to the Iowa City Fire Marshall. Once approved, they can apply for the grant funding. Kent says this effort to extend the patio season is an important step for restaurants in the upcoming months but says they need to continue looking forward.

“We’re not only worried about this winter, but we’re also talking about next spring and what are some things that we can do to look ahead,” said Kent.

