Gov. Reynolds: State monitoring hospital staffing numbers ‘very carefully’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the eighth time in the last nine days, Iowa reached a new record high for COVID hospitalizations on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday night, 596 people in Iowa were hospitalized with COVID-19, a large net increase from 564 people hospitalized the day before. That figure also includes 113 people admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the highest that number has been since the start of the pandemic.

Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke with reporters during a media event in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday and said about 11% of hospitalizations right now are tied to COVID, so the majority of people in the hospital aren’t there because of the virus. The state reported Tuesday that about 34% of total inpatient beds were still available, and about 79% of ventilators were still available.

Reynolds said her team and the Iowa Department of Public Health continue to be in touch with hospitals across the state, checking in on what they need. But like the leaders of hospitals in eastern Iowa, Reynolds said she is more concerned about staffing capacity than beds.

“We’re watching workforce very carefully, so that’s kind of something that we need to be very conscientious of, so they have the people to maintain the level of beds that they need to not only treat COVID, those Iowans with COVID, but also the Iowans that just need to utilize the hospital,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds also said the state is focusing its shipments of a new type of rapid test toward long-term care facilities and clinics. The state expects to receive about 900,000 BinaxNOW tests, which can deliver results in about 15 minutes. Reynolds said the current focus for doling out these tests is on long-term care facilities because the federal government requires them to do more testing.

The governor said they’re sending the tests to clinics because the state believes it’s important for kids who need to be tested to also visit their doctor.

“Because we are also seeing a reduction in vaccinations for the kids, and we don’t want to see another outbreak of measles and some of those types of things. So we really think it’s in the best interest of the child and the family to go and meet with their doctor and then get the test there,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the state eventually hopes to expand the availability of BinaxNOW but that anyone who wants to get a test can already do so through TestIowa.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.