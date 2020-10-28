Family encourages checking smoke detectors after a close call

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s almost time to change the clocks, and that means it’s also time to check something even more important: smoke detectors.

Smoke alarms are often forgotten about after they get installed, but fire officials say it’s crucial to make sure they’re working. One Marion family said their smoke detector saved their lives last week.

When Christie Galloro and her husband heard their smoke detector alarm go off at 3:00 a.m., they thought it was another false alarm.

“There’s nothing going on upstairs, so we’re hesitant about it. And then we go check the basement and open the door, and the basement is full of smoke," Galloro said.

The fire started in their dehumidifier and grew within minutes. Luckily, Galloro said her son, who was closer, heard the alarm too, and put out the fire before it could spread far.

“He went to get something to out it out, and by the time he got back the flames were 2-3 feet high. And if it hadn’t been for his quick action and the smoke alarms we had, we could have lost our house. And our lives," Galloro said.

Now, Galloro wants to encourage others to make sure their smoke detectors are ready to protect them. Fire officials usually point to this weekend, with Daylight Saving Time ending, as the perfect time to do it. Many departments recommend people change their batteries twice a year when they change their clocks.

Debra Krebill, the Marion Fire Chief, said many people who don’t check their smoke alarm or even have one, think they’ll be woken up by the fire, but that’s the opposite of what can happen.

“Actually the smoke will put you into a deeper sleep because of the toxic gases in it, and you won’t wake up," Krebill said.

Krebill said smoke detectors are the best way to keep people safe in case of a fire. She said they need to be checked regularly, and she recommends investing in 10-year-batteries to reduce the chance the detector dies.

“You want your family to be safe, and the best way to do that is have working smoke detectors throughout your house," Krebill said.

Galloro and her family test their smoke detector twice a year, and she’s confident it helped save their lives.

Experts remind you that in addition to changing the batteries and testing your smoke detectors, you should do the same with carbon monoxide detectors and weather radios.

